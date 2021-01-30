SMU adds another transfer in Missouri OL Thalen Robinson
The Mustangs once again scores big in the transfer portal, this time with a former SEC offensive lineman.
More transfer news for SMU football on a Saturday means more former Texas high school football standouts are coming back to the Metroplex.
Offensive lineman Thalen Robinson chose Missouri over SMU and several other offers back in August of 2018. The opportunity of playing in the SEC was one, then, that Robinson couldn't pass up.
Fast forward to Saturday, and the former Arlington (Texas) Bowie standout will get the chance to return home. Robinson announced on social media that he will be transferring to SMU after spending two seasons at Missouri.
Blessed with a new opportunity! I’m transferring to SMU! @CoachDykesSMU @CoachRickerOL @DannyDeArman1 #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/bmYw1sRa5m— Thalen Robinson (@ThalenR77) January 30, 2021
Robinson played in six games in 2019 for the Tigers, including SEC matchups against Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas. He did not play the 2020 football season, opting out because of COVID-19 concerns.
As a 2019 recruit, Robinson was a three-star talent. He's a 6-7, 315-pound tackle with good feet and long arms, and he's someone who plays with solid pad level.
Robinson was a high school teammate of another former FBS athlete who chose to transfer to SMU. He and safety Ty DeArman were teammates at Bowie, and at one time, DeArman was a quarterback while Robinson blocked for him.
Robinson becomes the latest of a handful of transfers to call SMU home, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai (Oklahoma), running back Tre Siggers (North Texas); wide receivers Jordan Kerley (Arizona State) and Charles Headen (Division II Shippensburg (Pa.)); and tight ends Nolan Matthews (Arizona State), Grant Calcaterra (Oklahoma) and Simon Gonzalez (Texas Tech).