More transfer news for SMU football on a Saturday means more former Texas high school football standouts are coming back to the Metroplex.

Offensive lineman Thalen Robinson chose Missouri over SMU and several other offers back in August of 2018. The opportunity of playing in the SEC was one, then, that Robinson couldn't pass up.

Fast forward to Saturday, and the former Arlington (Texas) Bowie standout will get the chance to return home. Robinson announced on social media that he will be transferring to SMU after spending two seasons at Missouri.