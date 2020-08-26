Grapevine High School tight end Griffin Edwards has the opportunity of going from being a Grapevine Mustang to an SMU Mustang. He has the chance of wearing red, white and blue in high school to wearing red, white and blue in college.

Coincidences like that won't win Edwards over, but relationships will. The 6-6, 220-pound tight end has built good relationships with a handful of schools, and he told The HillTopics that he and SMU are in good terms.