SMU a school to watch for TE Griffin Edwards
Grapevine tight end Griffin Edwards is taking his time weighing an SMU offer with others.
Grapevine High School tight end Griffin Edwards has the opportunity of going from being a Grapevine Mustang to an SMU Mustang. He has the chance of wearing red, white and blue in high school to wearing red, white and blue in college.
Coincidences like that won't win Edwards over, but relationships will. The 6-6, 220-pound tight end has built good relationships with a handful of schools, and he told The HillTopics that he and SMU are in good terms.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news