A trip north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, up U.S. Route 287, will take you to Wichita Falls, where Antonio Wiley Jr. is valued as a reliable wide receiver and defensive back for Hirschi High School.

"He's an old-school, two-way player who doesn't take plays off on either side of the ball," recruiting analyst Justin Owens said of Wiley, a 6-0, 185-pound prospect who is turning heads with his physical play

On offense, Wiley is a shifty receiver, someone who can line up as a slot and be a slippery option against defenders. On defense, he's a hard-hitting safety, someone who has a knack for delivering highlights. He's just as dangerous in coverage as he is playing in the box looking for the hit.

In fact, Wiley's future at the next level most likely will be in the secondary.