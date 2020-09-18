Sleeper Spotlight: Wichita Falls Hirschi DB Antonio Wiley Jr.
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Wichita Falls Hirschi safety Antonio Wiley Jr.
A trip north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, up U.S. Route 287, will take you to Wichita Falls, where Antonio Wiley Jr. is valued as a reliable wide receiver and defensive back for Hirschi High School.
"He's an old-school, two-way player who doesn't take plays off on either side of the ball," recruiting analyst Justin Owens said of Wiley, a 6-0, 185-pound prospect who is turning heads with his physical play
On offense, Wiley is a shifty receiver, someone who can line up as a slot and be a slippery option against defenders. On defense, he's a hard-hitting safety, someone who has a knack for delivering highlights. He's just as dangerous in coverage as he is playing in the box looking for the hit.
In fact, Wiley's future at the next level most likely will be in the secondary.
72-yard pick six👻 #dbu @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/Jgdiyd1riz— Antonio Wiley Jr. (@AntonioWiley15) September 12, 2020
Wiley's recruiting, however, seems to be stuck in neutral. He doesn't have any reported Division I offers as of yet, but he does have an offer from Division III Hardin-Simmons, as well as some interest from programs like Texas Tech and Kansas.
"His future on the next level is at DB. He's a natural at DB," Owens said. "Smooth pedal, disciplined eyes and he plays with reckless abandon in the run game."
Add in the fact that Wiley is a coach's son. Antonio Wiley is the head coach at Hirschi, and he makes sure that academics are a priority with his son. The younger Wiley boasts a 3.9 grade-point average.
As a sophomore, Wiley played at Lewisville High School and was named a second-team District 6-6A selection. He was a first-team District 4-4A Division I safety for Hirschi last season.
Wiley and the Huskies currently are 2-1 on the 2020 season.