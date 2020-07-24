Sleeper Spotlight: Copperas Cove OT McKenzie Agnello
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Copperas Cove offensive tackle McKenzie Agnello.
Season-ending injuries can be detrimental in recruiting, as they can result in a player having a slow start with his process. Throw in COVID-19 eliminating in-person recruiting this past spring, and it adds salt in the wound.
This is the life of Copperas Cove offensive lineman McKenzie Agnello. A 6-5, 315-pound tackle who balances strength with mobility should not have a slow recruiting process, but such is the case. He's yet to report any offers, as much of his junior year was overshadowed by a torn meniscus.
"I had high hopes for last season," Agnello said. "Blessed to talk with college coaches and felt like I was in a great position to have a standout season.
"Two drives in the first game of the season, I tore my meniscus fully. I had surgery on its the next week and unfortunately wasn't able to return last year."
Went to work today‼️@simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/WmV7bDbNDx— Mckenzie Agnello (@AgnelloMckenzie) May 30, 2020
Agnello's junior-season highlights include four pancakes and a 94% grade-out. That came from 12 plays in the 2019 season. Now fully healthy, Agnello is doing all he can to catch the attention of coaches -- and doing so in the coronavirus era, where athletes haven't been allowed to visit with college coaches face to face for months.
There are high expectations for him to produce as he was named a top-100 athlete in Texas by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine. He can line up as a left tackle or right tackle, as he's played both spots for Copperas Cove.
Agnello, who also can bench press 225 pounds more than 20 times in one set, considers 2020 as a redemption year. A healthy Agnello would be a solid investment for a few college programs, according to recruiting analyst Justin Owens.
"McKenzie would have 10-15 offers if he wasn't injured," Owens said. "He's 6-5, 300 [pounds], barrel chest, no stomach, excellent feet and knows and understands how to run. That's huge for offensive linemen. He can also pull and play in space or fit in a downhill, smash-mouth scheme."