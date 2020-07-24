Season-ending injuries can be detrimental in recruiting, as they can result in a player having a slow start with his process. Throw in COVID-19 eliminating in-person recruiting this past spring, and it adds salt in the wound.

This is the life of Copperas Cove offensive lineman McKenzie Agnello. A 6-5, 315-pound tackle who balances strength with mobility should not have a slow recruiting process, but such is the case. He's yet to report any offers, as much of his junior year was overshadowed by a torn meniscus.

"I had high hopes for last season," Agnello said. "Blessed to talk with college coaches and felt like I was in a great position to have a standout season.

"Two drives in the first game of the season, I tore my meniscus fully. I had surgery on its the next week and unfortunately wasn't able to return last year."