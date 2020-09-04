Sleeper Spotlight: Colleyville Heritage CB Josh Dobbins
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Colleyville Heritage cornerback Josh Dobbins.
Colleyville Heritage cornerback Josh Dobbins' Twitter account leads off with three words that answer the question of whether or not he is scholarship offer-worthy.
"Why not me," it reads.
His play on the field from the 2019 season cosigns. In eight games recorded, he had 15 tackles, but he also had two interceptions, five pass deflections and 11 quarterback hurries.
Good work today💯 @simplyCoachO @CHHS_FOOTBALL @CoachKirkMartin pic.twitter.com/lwtlpnYEeR— Josh Dobbins (@joshuamdobbins) July 26, 2020
Dobbins helped Colleyville Heritage advance to the UIL Class 5A Division I Region I championship game last season. As the Panthers prepare for the start of the 2020 season, Dobbins is looking to do all he can to improve his recruiting resume.
Currently, Dobbins has one offer, from Division II Southwest Minnesota State University. In the minds of many, it's mind-boggling how a 6-2, 180-pound cornerback with solid speed and a noteworthy grade-point average is still considered a sleeper.
"Josh Dobbins is the 6-2 corner every college coach wish they could find," recruiting analyst Justin Owens said.
Good work‼️ @lingard_luke @FlightSkillz @CHHS_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/EeG2sy4tTO— Josh Dobbins (@joshuamdobbins) August 3, 2020
Dobbins has been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds -- an eye-opening time for a guy of Dobbins' size. Off the field, he's a model student with a 3.9 GPA.
"His measurables are legit," Owens said, "and the kid can run -- I mean really run."