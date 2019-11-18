Gameday Central: SMU basketball at Evansville
If the SMU Mustangs want to improve to 4-0, they will have to get their first road win tonight against undefeated Evansville.
SMU held serve at Moody Coliseum for its first three games. Now the Mustangs will try to make noise on the road against a red-hot opponent.
SMU beat Jackson State on Saturday and now will head to Evansville, Indiana, to take on the Evansville Purple Aces. SMU's opponent was the talk of last Tuesday after shocking then-No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news