Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 20:32:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting report: Emmanuel Bandoumel

Is8ywwdrts4i2tks0lev
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

With the loss of Jarrey Foster, SMU is in need of another guard/forward combo who can fill the role that's key to Tim Jankovich's offense.One of the guys who will have the opportunity to do so will...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}