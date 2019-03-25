Scouting report: Emmanuel Bandoumel
With the loss of Jarrey Foster, SMU is in need of another guard/forward combo who can fill the role that's key to Tim Jankovich's offense.One of the guys who will have the opportunity to do so will...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news