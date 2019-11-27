News More News
basketball

Routine, not parity, the objective for unbeaten SMU basketball

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

In the last two weeks, two No. 1-ranked teams have lost at home. Undefeated SMU doesn't want to fall in that same category.

Ethan Chargois and the SMU men's basketball team will attempt to go 6-0 against Hartford.
Ethan Chargois and the SMU men's basketball team will attempt to go 6-0 against Hartford.

No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday night. SFA ended Duke's incredible 150-game home winning streak dating back to 2000.

A couple of weeks ago, then-No. 1 Kentucky lost to Evansville at Rupp Arena. Kentucky had a 39-game streak against unranked, nonconference opponents snapped with that loss.

In the first weeks of college basketball, parity has reared its head and reminded everyone of why the sport is a must-watch. All before Thanksgiving.

For the next 10 days, tonight included, SMU wants to make sure it's not a statistic.

{{ article.author_name }}