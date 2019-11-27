No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday night. SFA ended Duke's incredible 150-game home winning streak dating back to 2000.

A couple of weeks ago, then-No. 1 Kentucky lost to Evansville at Rupp Arena. Kentucky had a 39-game streak against unranked, nonconference opponents snapped with that loss.

In the first weeks of college basketball, parity has reared its head and reminded everyone of why the sport is a must-watch. All before Thanksgiving.

For the next 10 days, tonight included, SMU wants to make sure it's not a statistic.