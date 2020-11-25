Roughing the Passer Podcast: Previewing SMU-East Carolina
The guys from the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" are back to preview this week's AAC clash at East Carolina.
SMU is back on the field after having last week's game against Houston postponed. The Mustangs (7-2, 4-2 AAC) are looking to get back to their winning ways after falling, 28-24, to Tulsa on Nov. 14.
The Mustangs will play their last scheduled road game (thus far) Saturday against East Carolina (2-6, 2-5). In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica speak depth about SMU's upcoming opponent.
