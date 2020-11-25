SMU is back on the field after having last week's game against Houston postponed. The Mustangs (7-2, 4-2 AAC) are looking to get back to their winning ways after falling, 28-24, to Tulsa on Nov. 14.

The Mustangs will play their last scheduled road game (thus far) Saturday against East Carolina (2-6, 2-5). In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica speak depth about SMU's upcoming opponent.