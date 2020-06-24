For Westbury Christian forward Ja'Vier Francis, like many other athletes regardless of sport, the last three months have been completely unexpected. COVID-19 took its toll on multiple activities, which, for Francis, meant visits to campuses were postponed, and spring workouts were readjusted.

AAU basketball recently received the green light to restart in Texas, and the 6-8 Francis -- a Rivals150 prospect and an SMU target -- is preparing for what he's anticipating will be a solid summer with Drive Nation, coached by former NBA big Jermaine O'Neal, among others. The summer will give Francis a chance to show why he has a dozen offers.