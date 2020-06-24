Rivals150 standout, SMU target Ja'Vier Francis ready for busy summer
The spring didn't go the way he wanted, but Westbury Christian forward Ja'Vier Francis is hoping to have an active summer.
For Westbury Christian forward Ja'Vier Francis, like many other athletes regardless of sport, the last three months have been completely unexpected. COVID-19 took its toll on multiple activities, which, for Francis, meant visits to campuses were postponed, and spring workouts were readjusted.
AAU basketball recently received the green light to restart in Texas, and the 6-8 Francis -- a Rivals150 prospect and an SMU target -- is preparing for what he's anticipating will be a solid summer with Drive Nation, coached by former NBA big Jermaine O'Neal, among others. The summer will give Francis a chance to show why he has a dozen offers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news