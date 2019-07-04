Reports: SMU to seek waiver for Davis, McNeil
SMU basketball will seek waivers that would grant immediate eligibility for transfer guards Darius McNeil and Kendric Davis, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Sources: SMU will file hardship waivers with the NCAA for both Kendric Davis (TCU) and Darius McNeill (Cal) to have immediate eligibility for the 19-20 college basketball season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 4, 2019
The American Conference could have a much different look next season if SMU is granted waivers for for these two players and Houston receives a waiver for Quentin Grimes.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 4, 2019
League's top half is already very good. https://t.co/0ajwQkCzzR
Both Davis and McNeil transferred to SMU from major programs during the offseason. McNeil was at Cal, where he averaged 11.2 points per game over two seasons. Davis, a former four-star recruit, averaged 6.3 points and 2 assists in 37 games for the TCU Horned Frogs.
The two are both natives of Houston.
The NCAA cracked down on transfer waivers in late June, following a flurry of high-profile cases within the past year. According to USA Today, waivers now require “documented extenuating, extraordinary and mitigating circumstances outside of the student-athlete’s control that directly impacts the health, safety or well-being of the student-athlete.”
Waivers are granted on a case-by-case basis.
SMU could use the two guards' services. The team lost contributors Jarrey Foster, Jimmy Whitt, Nat Dixon and Jahmal McMurray, leaving it thin in the backcourt. The addition of Davis and Dixon could shore up that unit and provide it with solid, experienced players that the Mustangs could lean on.