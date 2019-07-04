SMU basketball will seek waivers that would grant immediate eligibility for transfer guards Darius McNeil and Kendric Davis, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Sources: SMU will file hardship waivers with the NCAA for both Kendric Davis (TCU) and Darius McNeill (Cal) to have immediate eligibility for the 19-20 college basketball season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 4, 2019

The American Conference could have a much different look next season if SMU is granted waivers for for these two players and Houston receives a waiver for Quentin Grimes.



League's top half is already very good. https://t.co/0ajwQkCzzR — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 4, 2019

Both Davis and McNeil transferred to SMU from major programs during the offseason. McNeil was at Cal, where he averaged 11.2 points per game over two seasons. Davis, a former four-star recruit, averaged 6.3 points and 2 assists in 37 games for the TCU Horned Frogs. The two are both natives of Houston.