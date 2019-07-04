News More News
Reports: SMU to seek waiver for Davis, McNeil

Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics
@JacobProthro
Staff

SMU basketball will seek waivers that would grant immediate eligibility for transfer guards Darius McNeil and Kendric Davis, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Both Davis and McNeil transferred to SMU from major programs during the offseason. McNeil was at Cal, where he averaged 11.2 points per game over two seasons. Davis, a former four-star recruit, averaged 6.3 points and 2 assists in 37 games for the TCU Horned Frogs.

The two are both natives of Houston.

The NCAA cracked down on transfer waivers in late June, following a flurry of high-profile cases within the past year. According to USA Today, waivers now require “documented extenuating, extraordinary and mitigating circumstances outside of the student-athlete’s control that directly impacts the health, safety or well-being of the student-athlete.”

Waivers are granted on a case-by-case basis.

SMU could use the two guards' services. The team lost contributors Jarrey Foster, Jimmy Whitt, Nat Dixon and Jahmal McMurray, leaving it thin in the backcourt. The addition of Davis and Dixon could shore up that unit and provide it with solid, experienced players that the Mustangs could lean on.

