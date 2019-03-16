Tim Jankovich will remain at the helm, at least for another year, according to CBS' Jon Rothstein.

This comes as no surprise. When asked about his job status following Friday's loss to Cincinnati, Jankovich replied "It's all good."

However, the third-year coach has failed to reach the NCAA tournament for two-straight seasons after a 30-5 year in 2017. This season, the Mustangs dropped to 15-17, which marked the team's first losing season since Larry Brown's first year.

Jankovich has had to deal with the consequences of Brown's stay on the Hilltop. SMU was put on probation and hit with sanctions in the fall of 2015. Those sanctions limited the amount of scholarships available to the team and put a cap on the amount of official visits recruits could take.

Next year, the team will be free of those sanctions.