So happy to be staying home! No better place in the world and no better person to work for then @CoachDykesSMU ! Big S/O to @DavidMulugheta for getting it done! Locked in!! https://t.co/lLqdEiVSMV

Samples, in his second season with the Mustangs, has been instrumental in the growth of SMU's young running backs for the 2020 season. Redshirt freshman Ulysses Bentley IV needs 87 rushing yards in the upcoming 2020 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl to earn 1,000 for the season. Sophomore Tyler Lavine is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which recognizes college football's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

Arguably Samples' worth in his early years on the staff has come in recruiting. Samples has spearheaded the recruiting of several current Mustangs and Mustang commits, including wide receiver Danny Gray and 2021 commits Isaiah Nwokobia, Brandon Epton Jr. and the Duncanville duo of Roderick Daniels Jr. and Jadarius Thursby, among others. Samples is the son of Reginald Samples, who is the head coach at Duncanville.