News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Protecting Moody: Winning at home critical for SMU with tough AAC schedule

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The Mustangs only have seven home AAC games remaining, and UCF comes to town tonight. Every win at Moody counts in a very competitive league.

Kendric Davis, SMU's leading scorer, produced eight of his 24 points Saturday against Vanderbilt during the overtime period.
Kendric Davis, SMU's leading scorer, produced eight of his 24 points Saturday against Vanderbilt during the overtime period. (Rob Graham)

Conference play resumes tonight for the SMU men's basketball team. Ten of SMU's 18 American Athletic Conference games are on the road this season.

That means for the eight AAC games scheduled to be played at Moody Coliseum, wins are beyond important. Imperative, even. One home win was notched on New Year's Day, but the season is very long.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}