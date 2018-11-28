Two SMU Mustangs have been selected to the 2018 All-AAC teams.

James Proche was voted a first-team All-AAC receiver. The junior led the conference in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. His 1,199 yards ranks 12th in the nation and his 93 receptions is good for fourth.

Richard Moore was named an honorable mention All-AAC linebacker. Moore, in his first season on the hilltop, had 92 tackles, good for eighth in the conference. He led SMU with five sacks.

Both players have one year of eligibility remaining.