Who: SMU (10-4; RPI: 106) vs. UConn (9-6; RPI: 117) Where: Storrs, Conn. When: Thursday at 6 p.m. Line: UConn -2 TV: CBS Sports Network

About UConn

UConn, under the direction of first-year coach Dan Hurley, comes into the game at 9-6, having lost two of its last three games. The Huskies have just one win over a major-conference opponent this season, as they beat Syracuse by seven in November. The team is scoring 78.5 points per game while allowing 71.3. The Huskies shoot 46.1 percent from the floor and grab 36.9 rebounds per game.

Starting lineup

#1 G Christian Vital (6-2, Jr.)

Vital is in his third year as a starter for the Huskies and seems to have found his stroke from the 3-point line, as he's shooting a career-best 40 percent on five attempts per game. However, turnovers have been an issue. Though Vital is scoring 12.8 points per game, he's also turning the ball over three times per game. Scoring is not all he's good at -- the 6-foot-2 guard is also hauling in five rebounds per game. He's scored in double figures in 12 of Connecticut's last 13 games.

#3 G Alterique Gilbert (6-0, So.)

Gilbert is very similar to Vital. Both score the same amount of points per contest: 12.8. Like Vital, he makes nearly two 3-pointers per game, hitting them at a 43.3 percent clip. From the floor, he's not as good, shooting just 40.1 percent. He can pass the ball well, as he's averaging four assists per game. But, like Vital, he tends to turn it over more than two times a game.

#4 G Jalen Adams (6-3, Sr.)

Adams is an experienced, all-around scorer who has a knack for creating shots. In his fourth year as a starter, he is leading the team in scoring, with 16.6 per game. He's scored in double figures in all but three of UConn's games. Adams is dangerous because he can hit shots from anywhere on the floor. While he's not an exceptional 3-point shooter, he still hits one-third of his deep shots. But he shoots around nine shots from two-point range and is incredibly efficient there, as he makes just over half of his field goals. He provides some support on the boards, averaging three per game and has around the same number of assists per game. But like UConn's other guards, he is turnover prone, with three per game.

#12 F Tyler Polley (6-8, So.)

The bulk of the scoring burden rests upon the shoulders of UConn's guards. The team really doesn't have an inside scoring threat, which could bode well for the Mustangs, who, at times, have struggled to defend bigger scorers. Polley is an example of the difficulties UConn has generating scoring inside. He averages eight points per game but doesn't provide very much value inside. He only grabs about three rebounds per game and seldom gets to the free-throw line. He's not incredibly efficient with his shots either, making 43.3 percent of them, though he can stretch the floor. It'll be a big opportunity for Ethan Chargois and Isiaha Mike to prove that they have progressed since the season begin and take charge inside.

#25 F Josh Carlton (6-10, So.)

Carlton only plays 16 minutes per game and scores just seven points during that time. He's not a stretch player at all, but he can shoot well, as he's making 60 percent of his 4 shots per game. He gets to the line a decent amount and when he does, he makes his shots. He averages four rebounds and 1.5 blocks, so he's a decent inside presence on defense. Still, there's no reason he should outshine the Mustangs' big men.

Bench