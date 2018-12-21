Who: SMU (7-4; RPI: 206) vs. Cornell (5-6; RPI 160) When: 7 p.m. CT Line: SMU -13.5 TV: ESPN3

Getting to know Cornell

The Big Red sit at 5-6 with losses in three of its last four games. The team got off to a good start with wins over Binghamton and SUNY-Canton in its first two games, but has been 3-6 since, with wins over Longwood, NJIT and Lafayette (in OT). It has lost four games by 15 points or more (Delaware, UCONN, Toldeo and Colgate). It gave Syracuse a game, however, losing 63-55. The team is hitting 43.9 percent of its field goals and 34.6 percent of its 3-point shots. The team averages 70.6 points, 34 rebounds, 16 assists and 13 turnovers per game. Cornell's opponents are also averaging 70.6 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting and 30.8 percent from 3-point range. The Big Red allow 37 rebounds per game, with around nine coming on the offensive end.



Roster overview: The Big Red run a nine-man rotation, with four bench players usually getting more than 10 minutes per game.

Starting five

#10 G Matt Morgan (Sr. 6-2, 174) Morgan is a four-year starter for the Big Red. As such, he's by far their best player, averaging 23.1 points per game. He's an efficient shooter who converts more than half of his 14 field attempts per game and hits about four of his eight 3-point attempts. He's a good rebounder for his size, hauling in nearly five per game. He is not as good of a passer, averaging 2.7 assists and 2.5 turnovers per game. Morgan will likely be guarded by Jimmy Whitt.

#11 G Terrance McBride (So. 6-2, 170) McBride isn't much of an offensive threat. He has yet to score in double figures this season and only averages 4.5 field goals per game, hitting them at a 36.7 clip. He's shot 14.3 percent from 3-point range and has not made one in his last three games. McBride averages 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

#4 G Troy Whiteside (Sr. 6-4, 188) Whiteside's minutes have been up and down this season, but he's started Cornell's last two games. He's been a contributor for three years, hovering at about 20 minutes per game each season. He seems to have regressed this season, hitting just 39.6 percent of his shots and 33.3 percent of his 3-pointers (though he only shoots two per game). He averages 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He likely will not pose much of an offensive threat.

#33 F Steven Julian (Sr. 6-6, 200) Like the two players above him, Julian isn't much of an offensive threat, averaging just 2.5 points per game. He's also struggling to hit his shots, shooting 30.6 percent. However, he's a good defender and decent rebounder who averages 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Ethan Chargois, Isiaha Mike or Feron Hunt should try to beat him off of the dribble and make him play outside in to get him away from the rim.

#22 F Josh Warren (Jr. 6-8, 223) The second-leading scorer among Cornell's starters, Warren is more of an offensive threat. He's a three-year contributor who can shoot the ball well inside, hitting 55.4 percent of his shots this season. He has some stretch capability as well, as he's hit 31.3 percent of his 3-pointers, though he only shoots one per game. He's not an intimidating presence on the boards, hauling in just 3.5 per game.

Bench

Jimmy Boeheim (the son of the Syracuse coach) and Jake Kuhn are the two best bench players. Boehim is the second-leading scorer, with 11.2 points per game. He is a 36.1 percent shooter from outside. Kuhn is a 6-foot-6 guard in the mold of Whiteside and McBride, averaging just 4.2 points per game.

Keys to the game

Move off of the ball: SMU succeeded against Georgetown because its offense moved away from hero ball and toward a more team-oriented style that relied on cuts and off-ball screens. This will need to happen again, as Cornell has a couple of good defensive players on the perimeter and one on the inside. Getting Julian off of the block and on the perimeter could be big because it would open up lanes for driving guards.

Shut down Morgan: He's Cornell's best player and SMU will need to keep the ball out of his hands. The Big Red don't have many other scoring options so tight defense on him will be key.