The SMU and TCU game has been officially wiped off the slate.

With the Big 12 announcing Monday it would approve a scheduling model for the upcoming season, the much-anticipated matchup between the Mustangs and Horned Frogs will have to wait until 2021. The Big 12 approved a season that, for each team, will include nine conference games and one nonconference home game.

With TCU scheduled to visit SMU this year, that meant this year's game would be a no-go. The return game on SMU’s most signature win of 2019 will have to wait until 2021, a long way away to reap the spoils of a rivalry game.