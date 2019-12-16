SMU's "Born and Raised" advertising campaign stretched on billboards in a variety of cities surrounding the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex during the 2019 season. A billboard reached DeSoto, Texas, featuring record-setting wide receiver James Proche.

If the campaign continues for the 2020 season, DeSoto will see a new face of the Mustangs. DeVere Levelston is coming home.

Levelston, a DeSoto High School graduate who played his freshman season at Tyler Junior College, announced his verbal commitment to play FBS football at SMU on Monday. It's a needed pickup for the Mustangs, as Levelston is a 6-4, 250-pound defensive end who also can line up at defensive tackle. SMU is losing a few defensive linemen to graduation, including defensive end Delontae Scott.

Levelston took his official visit to SMU for the Mustangs' final regular-season game of the year. He watched SMU beat Tulane, 37-20, on Senior Day. That visit, along with an unofficial trip to the Hilltop days before, helped make his decision easy.

"It was electrifying. The whole arena was electrifying," Levelston told The HillTopics of his official visit. "Everything was great about the visit. I loved it."

Levelston chose SMU over offers from Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota and others. He had 13 reported offers. Levelston was a full qualifier out of DeSoto, and he will have four years to play three seasons. He is expected to sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day all mid-year JUCO transfers can sign.

During his freshman year at Tyler, Levelston had 42 tackles (12.5 for loss) and a team-high five sacks in only eight games. As a high school senior in 2018, Levelston led DeSoto with 82 tackles (16 for loss) and nine sacks. He also had five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Levelston said he first began speaking with SMU by way of defensive backs coach Kevin Curtis. Since then, he's built good relationships with the entire coaching staff, including defensive line coach Randall Joyner and defensive coodinator Kevin Kane.

It was a chat, however, with Kaz Kazadi, SMU's strength and conditioning coach, that served as a major X-factor during Levelston's recruiting process. Levelston said Kazadi spoke to him more about what to expect after football and less about the expectations while playing for the Mustangs.

"It was a great conversation, period," Levelston said. "You could tell [Kazadi] really wanted to look after my best interest."

Levelston becomes the second player from Tyler to commit to SMU's 2020 class. Offensive lineman Demetri Jordan chose the Mustangs on Nov. 25.