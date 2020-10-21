SMU Wednesday evening landed another versatile backcourt player in Duncanville three-star Zhuric Phelps . A 6-4, 180-pound point guard, Phelps chose SMU over offers from DePaul and UT-Arlington.

For a couple of months, SMU had only one basketball commit in the 2021 class in Orlando, Florida, three-star guard Jalen Smith . On Wednesday, the Mustangs added commitment No. 2 -- and it made a splash significantly closer to home.

Phelps was recruited by assistant coach Jay Duncan. He also was able to establish a trusting relationship with head coach Tim Jankovich, which ultimately won him over.

"Building that relationship with Coach Jank and their style of play, I thought it really fit me," Phelps said. "Plus, it's close to home. It was all a win-win for me."

Originally from west Texas (he started his high school career at Midland Lee), Phelps has been in Duncanville for two years. As a sophomore at Lee, Phelps averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals and was a first-team all- District 2-6A selection.

Phelps played half the schedule at Duncanville during the 2019-20 season and averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He was on a Duncanville team that finished 29-5 and had its chance to repeat as UIL Class 6A state champion halted when the 2020 state tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Phelps is a do-everything guard, someone who makes plays on both ends of the court. He's an aggressive defender -- which will fit well in Jankovich's system -- and he's a penetrating ball-handler who can finish at the rim and also find the open man while slashing to the basket.

Phelps wants the SMU fan base to expect an athlete who will be an impact player a lot sooner than some may anticipate.

Phelps is excited about helping the Mustangs become a contender not only in the American Athletic Conference but in NCAA Tournament play, as well.

"They'll get a hard worker and a leader," Phelps said. "I'm going to do whatever the coaches want. They'll get that out of me."