The SMU recruiting train was in full motion last Friday, as the Mustangs picked up three new commitments for the 2021 class. The train made a pit stop Tuesday to add another to the recruiting class.

Late Saturday afternoon, SMU's 2021 class grew one stronger, as Bridgeland three-star wide receiver Dylan Goffney announced his commitment to the Mustangs. Goffney became the eighth member of SMU's budding class and the fifth athlete to commit to the program this month.

Friendly reminder: The month is only nine days old.

"It felt like a second home to me," Goffney told The HillTopics about SMU. "I really see myself there developing well and them helping me out at school. It's a great school with great people."

SUBSCRIBE to The HillTopics, get FREE gear! CLICK HERE!

In speaking broadly about SMU as a whole, Goffney said, "Academics are just as important as athletics -- basically more. Academics is forever; football isn't. Academics is important, and I feel like the school can really help me out a lot."

Offered by SMU wide receivers coach David Gru, Goffney chose the Mustangs over offers from Power 5 programs Arkansas, Arizona, Utah, Vanderbilt, Duke and Virginia Tech, among others. He finished with 60 catches for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.