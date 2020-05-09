WR Dylan Goffney on committing to SMU: 'It felt like a 2nd home to me'
SMU's 2021 recruiting continues to march in full force, as the Mustangs added Bridgeland receiver Dylan Goffney.
The SMU recruiting train was in full motion last Friday, as the Mustangs picked up three new commitments for the 2021 class. The train made a pit stop Tuesday to add another to the recruiting class.
Late Saturday afternoon, SMU's 2021 class grew one stronger, as Bridgeland three-star wide receiver Dylan Goffney announced his commitment to the Mustangs. Goffney became the eighth member of SMU's budding class and the fifth athlete to commit to the program this month.
Friendly reminder: The month is only nine days old.
"It felt like a second home to me," Goffney told The HillTopics about SMU. "I really see myself there developing well and them helping me out at school. It's a great school with great people."
In speaking broadly about SMU as a whole, Goffney said, "Academics are just as important as athletics -- basically more. Academics is forever; football isn't. Academics is important, and I feel like the school can really help me out a lot."
Offered by SMU wide receivers coach David Gru, Goffney chose the Mustangs over offers from Power 5 programs Arkansas, Arizona, Utah, Vanderbilt, Duke and Virginia Tech, among others. He finished with 60 catches for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
In two seasons, Goffney's accounted for 112 catches, nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. This past season, in addition to being named a first-team all-District 14-6A selection, he also was named an all-state honorable mention receiver by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Goffney said he's excited to get together with equally talented players on a team that's on the rise each day.
"There's a bright future," Goffney said. "There are a lot of recruits who are really going to help the team out. Hopefully, I can get a few more people to come with me and tag along so we can build it up from there."
Goffney joins an offensive class that also features quarterback Preston Stone, running back Brandon Epton Jr., all-purpose back Montaye Dawson and wide receiver Joseph Manjack. Also a part of the class are linebacker Izaiah Kelley, safety Isaiah Nwokobia and linebacker/safety Jadarius Thursby.