SMU has had its contributors in its first two games. If it isn't Kendric Davis, it's Ethan Chargois. If it isn't Chargois, it's Feron Hunt. And if it's not Hunt, it's Emmanuel Bandoumel.

Through two games, it's really been a pick-your-poison affair. Exactly how the team wants it to be.

Last season, Charles Smith IV and William Douglas were on the team, but they weren't a part of that routine firepower. This season, both Smith and Douglas have shown early signs that last season was just that -- the past.

In two games, Smith is averaging 11 points and four rebounds, and he's shooting a blistering 64% from the field, including 60% from the 3-point line. Douglas is averaging 8.5 points and three assists, and he also is coming off a game against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi where he had three charges.

Smith and Douglas are a friendly reminder of what SMU's said since the beginning of fall practices.

"We've got weapons. We've got firepower," Bandoumel said. "Everybody can go on any given day. It's not just one player."

As SMU (2-0) prepares for Houston Baptist (0-2) tonight, head coach Tim Jankovich is hoping the production from the two guards becomes the norm.

For Douglas, simply playing and being a catalyst is already a win. Douglas battled with a stomach illness and a hand injury in separate occasions last season, which resulted in him playing only three games.

"I've been trying to just work with everybody, and everyone's been helping me try to keep my spirits high," Douglas said after the season opener against Sam Houston State, a game which he had 15 points in a 97-67 win.

"[The stomach illness] was probably the worst pain I've ever had, and with my hand, that was just a real mental killer for me. I was really down, but I did have a lot of people picking me up, both with the illness and with my hand injury, and I think that really helped propel me forward."

As for Smith, Jankovich always knew the kind of player he could be. He has the tools to be SMU's most consistent long-range threat, and coming off the bench, he could be that X-factor for the Mustangs in a competitive American Athletic Conference.

"He's a great shooter, isn't he?" Jankovich said of Smith. "We've been saying this since he got here. His stroke is high level, not just because they go in, but his release is fantastic. He's got one of the quickest releases.

"He's such a weapon, and he's really grown. He's always been a high-IQ player, but he was young last year. He was trying to figure it out. He's come a long way, and he's a big, big weapon."

SMU enters tonight's game averaging 94 points. Smith and Douglas have offered better than 20% of the offensive productivity. If all goes as planned, SMU will see more of the same -- if not even more -- tonight against Houston Baptist.

"When those two guys are playing the way they're playing, it's hard for Coach Jank to take them out of the game," Hunt said of the duo.





SMU (2-0) vs. Houston Baptist (0-2)

7 p.m. Wednesday

Moody Coliseum