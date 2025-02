Pearland High School linebacker Joseph Credit announced his Top Eight schools on Saturday afternoon, which includes the SMU Mustangs.

Rated as a 5.7, three-star linebacker, Credit has received 16 offers. He was at the Hilltop on January 18 for the first of the Mustangs Junior Days, where he was able to really connect with head coach Rhett Lashlee and linebackers coach Maurice Crum.

The HillTopics caught up with him to gather his thoughts on his top eight programs.