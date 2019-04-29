OL Chad Pursley signs with Ravens
Former SMU offensive lineman Chad Pursley is getting a shot at the NFL.
The three-year starter signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens Monday. He's the second former SMU player to sign a contract since the NFL draft. Teammate Jordan Wyatt signed a contract with the Saints Sunday.
The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson was the first to report the news.
Ravens are signing Chad Pursley- OL SMU, per a source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2019
Pursley started 32 games over parts of three seasons at SMU. He played in eight games last season, starting seven. His career was marred by injuries, however, as he missed the whole 2016 season and parts of the 2018 season.
A native of Mansfield, Pursley was a two-star recruit in Chad Morris' first recruiting class.