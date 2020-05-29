 CJ Brown SMU football recruiting Beggs Oklahoma RB running back SMU Mustangs offer
Oklahoma 2022 4-star CJ Brown discusses new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Beggs, Oklahoma, four-star prospect CJ Brown added SMU to his growing list and spoke about the Mustangs and recruiting.

Beggs High School fell short in its Oklahoma Class 2A state championship run this past season. The Demons lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Metro Christian out of Tulsa.

It's a scar that continues to heal for Beggs two-way standout CJ Brown, a four-star talent who plays running back and cornerback in high school but is expected to see time on a college football field at running back.

