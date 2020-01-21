The spring semester is underway at SMU. Returning players are ready to build off a 10-win season in 2019, and early enrollees are on campus looking to become immediate impact players in 2020.

The first step to a productive 2020 starts early Tuesday morning, and it goes through the one person who can surely make an excited athlete question if he truly wants to play college football.

To the new players: Introducing strength and conditioning coach Kaz Kazadi.

And for the returning players: Expect more of the experience from last year about this time -- which was anything but an easy time with Kazadi.