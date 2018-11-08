Senior lineman Nick Natour will miss the rest of the 2018 season after undergoing back surgery, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.

Natour underwent an operation to repair a back injury. The Frisco native had started seven games this season, playing both tackle and guard. He played in seven games last season before injuring his knee.

His absence leaves a hole in SMU's offensive line as Natour had been one of its most experienced starters. Beau Morris filled in for Natour at left tackle last Saturday against Houston, and will likely do so for the rest of the season.

SMU faces UConn Saturday.