Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 19:37:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Notes from SMU's 3-18-19 practice

Fwnlmjfr8g3nyqkdbj8w
Nikki Chavanelle
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

It was SMU's second spring practice of the season. The weather was better and there wasn't a cloud in sight. Energy was high and the mood was too. Here's what I noticed today:-The offensive line ha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}