Notebook: Taking a look at uncommitted recruits with SMU offers
SMU has a number of outstanding offers and several recruits who have yet to commit. The Mustangs seem to be focus on bolstering depth along the line and in the secondary. Here are some of the playe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news