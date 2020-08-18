We've reached a stage in college football where we should expect the unexpected. There's no guarantee of anything in the next couple of minutes, let alone the next couple of weeks.

In recent days, college football has been rocked with the announcements of respected football conferences in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and the Mountain West choosing not to participate in fall sports because of COVID-19. As we continue to inch close to the projected start of the 2020 season, no one truly knows if the other FBS football conferences will follow suit before the start of next month.