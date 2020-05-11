New SMU WR commit has eye on DB to join the class
SMU wide receiver pledge Dylan Goffney, who committed on Saturday, believes one player in particular would make for a great college teammate.
Wide receivers having great relationships with defensive backs isn't out of the norm. They can feed off each other and make each other better.
So it shouldn't be a surprise when Bridgeland three-star wide receiver Dylan Goffney, one of the newest SMU commitments as of this weekend, is looking at a defensive back he knows and respects to be the next to join the Mustangs' 2021 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news