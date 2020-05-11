News More News
New SMU WR commit has eye on DB to join the class

Damon Sayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU wide receiver pledge Dylan Goffney, who committed on Saturday, believes one player in particular would make for a great college teammate.

Wide receivers having great relationships with defensive backs isn't out of the norm. They can feed off each other and make each other better.

So it shouldn't be a surprise when Bridgeland three-star wide receiver Dylan Goffney, one of the newest SMU commitments as of this weekend, is looking at a defensive back he knows and respects to be the next to join the Mustangs' 2021 class.



