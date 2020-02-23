At first glance, Summer Creek wide receiver Elijah Bean is immediately one to watch. Physically, he's imposing, as he stands 6-5 and weighs 192 pounds. And on paper, he's coming off a junior season where he was named a first-team all-district selection in a competitive District 22-6A.

Each day, Bean is becoming more of a popular recruit to college coaches. He now has nine offers, with the latest coming from SMU on Friday.