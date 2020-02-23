News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-23 16:12:20 -0600') }} football Edit

New SMU offer Elijah Bean kept an eye on program, star WR

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Summer Creek WR Elijah Bean spoke about his new SMU offer. He also spoke highly of one player from the 2019 roster.

At first glance, Summer Creek wide receiver Elijah Bean is immediately one to watch. Physically, he's imposing, as he stands 6-5 and weighs 192 pounds. And on paper, he's coming off a junior season where he was named a first-team all-district selection in a competitive District 22-6A.

Each day, Bean is becoming more of a popular recruit to college coaches. He now has nine offers, with the latest coming from SMU on Friday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}