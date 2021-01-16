Former North Texas standout Tre Siggers spoke to The HillTopics about his plans at SMU and why SMU was an easy decision.

SMU grad transfer Tre Siggers rushed for 1,311 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with North Texas. (Kelley L. Cox - USA TODAY Sports)

Tre Siggers played three seasons for North Texas, his last two on the offensive side of the ball after starting his college career in the secondary. In those final two seasons, he recorded 1,311 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Siggers graduates from North Texas in May, and Saturday afternoon, he announced that he will move a little closer to his Duncanville home and play at SMU as a graduate transfer. It's a blow for North Texas, but a huge get for an SMU team looking to add depth to its backfield. "It felt like the best fit for me," Siggers told The HillTopics. "It's close to home, and it was always like a dream for me to play for SMU coming out of high school."

Listed at 5-8 and 200 pounds, Siggers comes to SMU after a 2020 season where he rushed 85 times for 458 yards and a touchdown in eight games for North Texas. He averaged nearly 5.4 yards per carry, and his best statistical game was his final one with the Mean Green -- a 120-yard rushing performance against Appalachian State Dec. 21 in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina. Coming out of high school, Siggers was a three-star athlete who could play either running back, slot receiver or anywhere in the secondary. He rushed for 634 yards and nine touchdowns and also caught 76 passes for 772 yards and three scores his senior year.