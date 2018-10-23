



SMU hit a stumbling block on the recruiting trail.

Three-star defensive athlete Ni’Kendrick Carter de-committed from the Mustangs on Tuesday. The Many (La.) High School standout was projected to play defensive back and also outside linebacker when he arrived in Dallas.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is a top-50 prospect inside the state of Louisiana and has amassed 17 total offers. That group includes schools such as Arkansas State, Florida International, Louisiana-Lafayette, Western Kentucky, Oklahoma State, South Alabama and South Florida.

Carter’s de-commitment drops SMU to 19 verbal commitments in the Class of 2019, including five at defensive back. The Pony Up movement added 3-star safety Jonathan McGill out of Coppell (Texas) High School a week ago.