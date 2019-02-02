Unforced turnovers and rushed possessions cost the SMU Mustangs in their 73-68 loss at Cincinnati Saturday night.

Down just one with under two minutes left, the Mustangs had plenty of opportunities to win the game, yet they couldn't convert. Ethan Chargois threw the ball away and Isiaha Mike turned it over twice.

But when the team didn't turn it over, it was settling for bad shots. First, Jimmy Whitt forced a long jumper that bricked its way off of the backboard with under twenty seconds left. Then Jahmal McMurray forced a long three that found nothing but air, sealing SMU's fate with just more than four seconds left.

SMU found itself down seven going into the half and watched the Bearcats' lead swell to 10 early in the second half. But McMurray and Feron Hunt, making his first start as an SMU Mustangs, shot the team back into it. McMurray hit two threes over a two minute period and Hunt added another as SMU cut the lead to just one point with 14:20 left.

Cincinnati held the lead for the remainder of the game, but the Mustangs still kept things close, tying it up at 60 with 6:23 left after Mike hit a 3-pointer. Mike picked up where he left off, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 17 points.

McMurray led the Mustangs with 21 points and made five of 11 3-pointers. Jimmy Whitt struggled to get consistent looks, finishing six for 16 from the floor. Chargois struggled for the second time in two games, hitting just two of nine shots from the floor.



The Mustangs fall to 12-9 (4-5) on the season. The team returns to Dallas Thursday when it plays USF.



