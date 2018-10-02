



SETTING THE SCENE

The Mustangs head to UCF on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT ESPNU match-up.

• SMU is coming of a 63-27, non-conference win over HBU last Saturday. The 63 points were the most since the Mustangs defeated Houston 72-42 in 2012, and fifth most all-time, while the 653 total yards were the most by SMU since playing Temple in 2013 and are second all-time. Seven different players were involved in their first touchdown for the Mustangs, who had a 300-yard passer (Brown 309) and two 100-yard receivers (Roberson, Jr. 104 & Page 102).

• In the win over HBU, the Mustangs became one of only seven FBS teams with a 400 yard pass/200 yard rush game and one of only five teams with a five rushing TD/four passing TD game this season.

• SMU is one of four FBS teams to have three 1,000+-yard career rushers (Braeden West (2,273), Xavier Jones(1,952) and Ke'Mon Freeman (1,219)). The Mustangs join Ball State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse on the list.

• Mustangs Xavier Jones (Maxwell, Doak Walker, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose), Jordan Wyatt (Wuerffel, AFCA Good Works), James Proche (Biletnikoff), Braeden West (Paul Hornung) and Jamie Sackville (Ray Guy) also highlight preseason watch lists.

THE SERIESSMU and UCF will meet for the ninth time on Saturday with UCF holding the 7-1 advantage. The Knights have won the last four straight, including a 31-24 win in 2017, with SMU's last victory coming at home in 2011 (38-17). The pair met in the 2010 Conference USA title game.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

UCF enters Saturday's match-up with a perfect 4-0 record, 1-0 in AAC action, and is ranked No. 12/13 in the national polls. They've currently won 17 straight games. Quarterback McKenzie Milton has 1,223 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018, and also adds 198 rushing yards and five scores. Gabriel Davis leads receivers with 24 catches for 322 yards and four TDs, while Adrian Killins has 45 carries for 233 yards and three TDs. Richie Grant is UCF's defensive leader with 34 tackles and three interceptions, and Pat Janinski has 3.5 tackles for loss.

THE COACHES• Sonny Dykes is in his first season on the Hilltop after serving head coaching stints at Cal (2013-16) and Louisiana Tech (2010-12). Dykes spent 2017 at TCU as an offensive analyst. In his eighth season as a head coach, Dykes holds a career record of 43-49.

• Josh Heupel is in his first season at UCF. Heupel previously served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Missouri for two seasons. As a student-athlete, Heupel was a national-championship winning quarterback at Oklahoma where he was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2000.

LAST TIME VS. UCF

DALLAS (AP) -- UCF (8-0, 5-0) defeated SMU (6-3, 3-2) 31-24 on Nov. 4, 2017.

McKenzie Milton threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, but he also threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by SMU's Jordan Wyatt. He had thrown just three picks all season. The Knights also fumbled inside the SMU 20 and saw their opening drive end deep in SMU territory when they turned the ball over on downs.

Adrian Killins Jr. scored on runs of 64 yards and 34 yards for UCF, splitting defenders and shedding would-be tacklers along the way. He rushed for 147 yards on 14 carries.

SMU scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage when Ben Hicks connected with James Proche for an 86-yard touchdown player. The sophomore receiver made five defenders miss on the catch-and-run, following a couple blockers down the sideline to the end zone. Proche finished with seven catches for 173 yards.

Milton finished 23 for 40 for a career 412 yards, with a touchdown and the two picks. Hicks was 27 for 51 for 283 yards and a touchdown.

QUICK HITS

• Four players registered at least 100 all-purpose yards in the win over HBU, the first time the Mustangs have accomplished the feat since Nov. 12, 2016 vs. ECU. (Roberson, Jr. 160, Proche 136, Brooks-Wess 135, Page 102)

• William Brown was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for his performance in the win over Houston Baptist. Brown completed 12 of 20 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 92-yard TD pass to Tyler Page for the fourth longest pass play in SMU history.

• Biletnikoff Watch List member James Proche has caught touchdown passes in the last three game. He had three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown against HBU.

• The 653 yards of total offense against HBU rank second all-time at SMU, while the 63 points are fifth.

• Forty student-athletes have played their first game in a Mustang uniform this season.

POW6RFUL MINDSThe Mustangs will wear green ribbon helmet stickers on Saturday, while the staff will sport green ribbon pins to support the American Athletic Conference's Pow6rful Minds initiative.

In fall 2017, with the help of each institutional Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), The American SAAC began the #POW6RFULMINDS campaign to improve awareness of issues and resources available to student-athletes. To be strong in body, one must be strong in mind. Our student-athletes have a powerful voice, and they are working diligently to eliminate barriers to seeking help. To that end, the American Athletic Conference is dedicated to ending the stigma related to seeking help for mental health issues and to promoting success through a healthy powerful mind.

GO WEST, YOUNG MAN

Paul Hornung Watch List member Braeden West showed his versatility in week one versus North Texas with a rushing and receiving touchdown. His 71-yard TD catch is the longest by an SMU running back since a 57-yard reception by Derron Brown in 2003. He finished the outing with 112 all-purpose yards.

Against No. 16 TCU, West had a 51-yard touchdown run, giving him his second 50+ yard touchdown of the season. He went on to post 185 all-purpose yards and 145 rushing yards off 26 carries in the win over Navy in week four, and had two touchdowns in the win over HBU.

West has seven 100+ yards rushing games in his career and sits 10th on SMU's all-time list at 2,273 yards. He has 3,992 career all-purpose yards, ninth at SMU and sixth among active FBS players, including 1,097 kick return yards (7th at SMU). He ranks second in the AAC in career yards.

He is one of only four FBS players to post both a 50+ yard rushing and receiving TD this season.

BIG GAME JAMES

With the departure of All-Americans and 2018 NFL Draft picks Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, James Proche is the Mustangs leading returning receiver in 2018.

Proche had a massive day against No. 19/22 Michigan in Ann Arbor, posting a career-high 11 receptions for 166 yards and two TDs. He also added 23 KOR yards and 16 PR yards for 214 all-purpose yards. It was his eighth career game with 100+ all-purpose yards, and fifth with 100+ yards receiving.

He opened 2018 with a pair of catches for 77 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown at UNT, and led Mustang receivers with six catches for 50 yards against No. 16 TCU. In the win over Navy, Proche posted 64 yards and a TD off nine receptions. He had three receptions for 69 yards and a TD against HBU.

Proche leads the conference in receiving TDs (5) and receptions per game (6.2) and is second in yards (426) and third in receiving yards/game (85.2). His 17 career receiving TDs are tied for seventh all-time at SMU

He is a member of the 2018 Biletnikoff Watch List and earned AAC Weekly Honors on Sept. 15.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR SMU?

Freshman quarterback William Brown got his first collegiate start in the 31-30 overtime win against Navy in week four. Brown went 21-of-29 passing with 150 yards and 2 TDs. In the 63-27 win over HBU, Brown completed 12-of-20 passes for 309 yards and two TDs en route to American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll accolades.

He is 44-of-66 passing on the season with 541 passing yards and six TDs, and is tied with Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) for most games with multiple passing TDs as a true freshman (3).

BACK AT IT'

Jordan Wyatt ranks atop SMU's all-time lists with five defensive return touchdowns and four career interception return touchdowns. He finished 2017 with 288 career interception return yards, also the most for a Mustang, and became just the sixth player in FBS history to record an interception return and fumble recovery for touchdowns in the same game 2017 week one against Stephen F. Austin. Among national active leaders, Wyatt tops the list for both career interception return TDs (4) and career defensive return TDs (5), and is second for active career fumbles forced (8). Wyatt is a member of the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, as well as a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team and Senior CLASS Award. He has also picked up preseason accolades from College Football News, Athlon Sports and Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

TRIBUTE 23

Since 2009, the SMU coaching staff has chosen a deserving student-athletes to wear the number 23 to honor Jerry LeVias.LeVias was the first African-American to receive an athletic scholarship in the Southwest Conference. While at SMU, LeVias made athletic and academic All-America teams and, in 1966, contributed to the Mustangs' first SWC title in 18 years. He was an All-American in 1968 and was chosen All-SWC in 1966, 1967 and 1968.

Senior Jordan Wyatt has been awarded the number for 2018.