The SMU Mustangs overcame poor shooting to win their home opener 69-58 over Northwestern State Thursday at Moody Coliseum.

SMU shot just 38.5 percent on the night and made just nine of 36 shots from behind the arc. It even had trouble from the free-throw line, where the Mustangs made just 62.5 percent of their shots.

All of SMU’s starting five, save for Jimmy Whitt, struggled to get going. Jahmal McMurray made just three of 12 shots and only two of nine from 3-point range. Ethan Chargois made just three of 10 shots and was one for six from behind the arc.

It was Whitt who led the Mustangs to victory. Once again, he was efficient on offense, scoring 19 points and assisting on five baskets. He also hauled in six rebounds. New arrival Nat Dixon was SMU’s second-leading scorer with 13 points. He also added five rebounds.

SMU takes on Southern Miss Sunday in Dallas. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.