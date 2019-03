SMU safety Mikial Onu has entered the transfer portal, according to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.

Onu was a 3-star recruit out of George Ranch who committed to SMU in the 2016 class. He played in 24 games during his first two years, leading the team in tackles in 2017. Last season, he only made seven starts, as he lost playing time to Patrick Nelson.

Onu will have one year of eligibility remaining.