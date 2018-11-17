In front of a tiny crowd at Ford Stadium, SMU’s conference title hopes came crashing down.

They came crashing down due to sloppy play; due to gambles gone wrong. But the biggest culprit in SMU’s 28-18 loss to Memphis Friday night at Ford Stadium was missed opportunities.

Nine times, SMU crossed the Memphis fifty-yard line. And only on three of those drives did the Mustangs come away with points. Two resulted in punts, while two others led to turnovers and another two came to an end when SMU couldn’t convert on fourth down.

SMU had the chance to win. It just couldn’t close out the deal when it needed to.

Sonny Dykes gambled early in the game, and at first it worked out, but it quickly came back to bite him. On fourth and one on SMU’s first drive, Ke’Mon Freeman took the handoff at SMU’s 34-yard line and fought forward for the first down. On SMU’s next drive, the Mustangs passed up a chance at three points and again gave the ball to Freeman on fourth and one. This time he was stopped short. But SMU’s weirdest gamble came when in the second quarter, when they were up 3-0 and pinned back inside their own 30. Punter Jamie Sackville fielded the snap and threw a shovel pass to his up back, who was stopped short of the first down marker, giving Memphis great field position. They’d use it to their advantage, scoring to go up 7-3.

The Mustangs made a habit of turning the ball over inside the Memphis 30. Before the half Ryan Becker was smacked after catching a pass and fumbled the ball at the Tigers’ six-yard line, denying the Mustangs a chance at points. Down 14-5 early in the third, Ben Hicks threw an interception at the Tigers 24.

The Mustangs defense, which had held strong all game long, just couldn’t keep it up. They had Memphis in 16 third-down situations over the games final three quarters, but let the Tigers convert on 11 of those. In the second half alone, Memphis converted on six of eight opportunities, which was why they were able to go on a 21-7 run during that span.

SMU was able to muster up one last score to pull to 28-18 midway through the fourth, but Reggie Roberson couldn’t hold onto Ben Hicks’ pass on the two-point conversion and SMU’s hopes of a win were effectively over.

SMU now looks ahead to Tulsa, which became a do-or-die game following Friday’s loss. Win and SMU is in a bowl. Lose and it’ll be home for the holidays.