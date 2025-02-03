Meet the Rivals SMU Team: Your Source for Mustangs News and Recruiting

The Rivals SMU team is dedicated to delivering the latest SMU news and recruiting updates, keeping Mustangs fans informed and engaged. With a passion for sports and The Hilltop, these individuals work tirelessly to provide in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and exclusive insights into SMU athletics. Stay connected with the team for breaking news, player commitments, and everything happening in SMU sports.
PUBLISHER BAILEIGH SHEFFIELD:
Baileigh Sheffield is a Texas native who's passionate about journalism and has been in the industry for six years.
Baileigh has worked for Yahoo Sports as a publisher, digital producer, and reporter for Fox and NBC in Wichita Falls.
Baileigh attended Lewisville High School and graduated in the class of 2015.
Growing up, she cheered and finished her cheerleading career at the University of Houston.
Baileigh also created a documentary with an NFL Hall of Famer as a side project during COVID-2020, now set to stream across digital platforms.
In Baileigh’s free time, she likes to read, take local dance classes, and help coach her mother’s cheer team.
RECRUITING ANALYST AND SPECIALIST MARC HENRY:
Marc Henry is a passionate football scout, recruiting analyst, and media personality with deep roots in Texas high school football. Since 2013, he has covered top players and coaches through platforms like Friday Night Glory, The Old Coach, Prep Redzone Texas, HornsSports.com and DR Sportz. Marc is a podcaster, he co-founded the Top Texas Prospects Show and created Third Coast Gridiron, which focuses on hidden gems and high school football in the Houston (Tx) area. He has a weekly show, the On Your Marc Show, where talks recruiting and ways for athletes to gain exposure.
He is the lead scout on The Platform, which covers football year round to spotlight underrated talent. Marc also scouts nationally with DR Sportz, as well as DR7 7v7 and serves as a recruiting analyst for SMU Rivals, covering Mustangs football, recruiting, and basketball. His mission: helping athletes get exposure. If you grind, you shine!
JULIO GONZALES, RECRUITING ANALYST AND BEAT REPORTER:
Julio Gonzales Jr. is a big-time sports enthusiast from Lubbock, Texas, where he graduated from Lubbock Christian University with a BA in Criminal Justice.
He has been with Rivals since February 2023, when he began covering Texas Tech at Red Raider Sports. He started covering SMU at The Hilltopics this past September, as well as JUCO Football at JCGridiron and UTSA at Birds Up.
Before that, he was with Mike Farrell Sports, where he also covered recruiting. He has also written about the NFL at Overtime Heroics and MLB at Around The Block.
JOSH BUTLER, RECRUITING ANALYST AND BEAT REPORTER:
DALTON BEAT WRITER AND DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER:
Dalton Herring is an aspiring sports journalist. Dalton is a reporter and a Digital Producer at TheHillTopics. He has experience in graphic design and social media