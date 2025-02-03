Meet the Rivals SMU Team: Your Source for Mustangs News and Recruiting

The Rivals SMU team is dedicated to delivering the latest SMU news and recruiting updates, keeping Mustangs fans informed and engaged. With a passion for sports and The Hilltop, these individuals work tirelessly to provide in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and exclusive insights into SMU athletics. Stay connected with the team for breaking news, player commitments, and everything happening in SMU sports.

PUBLISHER BAILEIGH SHEFFIELD:

Baileigh Sheffield is a Texas native who's passionate about journalism and has been in the industry for six years.

Baileigh has worked for Yahoo Sports as a publisher, digital producer, and reporter for Fox and NBC in Wichita Falls.

Baileigh attended Lewisville High School and graduated in the class of 2015.

Growing up, she cheered and finished her cheerleading career at the University of Houston.

Baileigh also created a documentary with an NFL Hall of Famer as a side project during COVID-2020, now set to stream across digital platforms.

In Baileigh’s free time, she likes to read, take local dance classes, and help coach her mother’s cheer team.