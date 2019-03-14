When SMU found itself in trouble in Thursday night's game against Tulsa, it turned to Jahmal McMurray.

Time and time again, the senior guard stopped a Tulsa run with a well-timed shot, helping SMU overcome a slow second half to beat the Golden Hurricane 74-65 Thursday in Memphis. With the win, SMU will advance to the second round of the conference tournament, where the team will take on No. 24 Cincinnati.

"[My mindset was] to stay aggressive and take the good shot," McMurray said. "I know I'm a scorer, so making big shots is something I can do... Not rushing in my shots, not getting sped up is what allowed me to play well tonight."

McMurray finished the night with 27 points. He scored the Mustangs' first seven points after with a 3-pointer, a jumper and three free throws. But the rest of the team struggled around him and Tulsa took a 9-8 lead into the first media timeout of the game.

"I didn't really like the first four minutes," SMU Head coach Tim Jankovich said. "I thought they were a step quicker and a little more aggressive as the game opened up and that worried me."

After that, the Mustangs exploded, becoming incredibly efficient on offense. A layup from Ethan Chargois was the impetus for a 21-5 SMU run that gave the Mustangs a 29-14 lead midway through the half. They wouldn't stop there, as the team ran out to a 47-33 lead behind 62 percent shooting.

"At both ends, in all areas, I thought we played fantastic and probably built a big enough lead to win the game," Jankovich said.

Things came to a crawl at the beginning of the second half, however. SMU struggled to find the basket, and didn't score until Jahmal McMurray made a free throw nearly three minutes in. But Tulsa's struggles magnified those of SMU. The Golden Hurricane didn't score a single point until there was 12:44 left in the game. That's when Jeriah Horne hit a 3-pointer that cut SMU's lead to 53-36.

This time, a Tulsa run came to dominate the half. After struggling from the outside in the opening minutes of the second frame, the team started to work the ball inside and prey on SMU's smaller size. Behind small bursts, the Golden Hurricane fought their way into the game.

First, the team mounted a 9-0 run that cut SMU's lead to 58-49. But McMurray put an end to it with a jumper, seemingly titling the momentum in SMU's favor for a brief moment.

After Tulsa made it a six-point game, McMurray responded with a jumper and a 3-pointer that stretched SMU's lead to 11 and effectively put the game away.

His performance was a bright spot on an ugly second half. After making 16 of 26 shots in the first half, SMU made just eight of 26 in the second.

Jarrey Foster and Chargois had 10 and 12 points, respectively.

SMU faces Cincinnati at 6 P.M. on Friday. The Mustangs have dropped two close games to Cincinnati this season and most recently lost by three at home in late February. Jankovich is ready for the challenge.

"They always make you play really pure, " Jankovich said. "They are hard to play against. They're tough. They've had a tremendous season, so any time we play them, it's a great challenge. And on zero day preparation, it makes it even tougher."