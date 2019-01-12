Jahmal McMurray scored 22 points and Ethan Chargois added 18 as SMU rebounded from its loss to UConn with a 77-57 win over Tulsa Saturday in Dallas.

McMurray, who made just one 3-pointer in SMU’s 76-64 loss to UConn Thursday, made six against Tulsa. 16 of his 22 points came in the second half.

He led the way for the rest of the team. The Mustangs shot 41 percent from the field Saturday, six points higher than it did on Thursday. From behind the 3-point line, the improvement was even better. The Mustangs made 13 3-pointers against Tulsa, ten more than it made against UConn.

Defensively, SMU was much improved as well. While UConn shot 52.4 percent against the Mustangs, Tulsa could only manage to make 35.7 of its shots from the floor.

Both teams struggled to pull away from one another in the first six minutes of the game. Ethan Chargois made a jumper with just less than 14 minutes left that put SMU up 12-11 and sparked an 11-0 run that saw SMU’s lead swell to 23-11. Tulsa pulled back within six with 7:35 left, but once again an SMU run gave the Mustangs breathing room, as they scored 10 unanswered points over the next four minutes to go into half up 38-27.

Tulsa pulled within six in the opening minutes of the second half, but SMU pulled away behind a barrage of 3-pointers and SMU cruised comfortably to the victory.

Chargois made six of his 10 shots, including three of five from behind the 3-point line, to score 18 on the day. Jimmy Whitt Jr. secured a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jarrey Foster continued to struggle shooting the basketball, making just three of eight shots, but he grabbed eight rebounds.

SMU improves to 11-5 (3-1) with the win. The team will take the court again on Wednesday against 17th-ranked Houston at Moody.