Jonathan McGill boasts an impressive offer sheet littered with Power 5 offers.



Stanford, Cal, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State were all finalists for the 3-star cornerback, but the opportunity to be a star in his hometown of Dallas was an opportunity that McGill couldn’t get over.

On Tuesday, SMU coach Sonny Dykes spoke with McGill about that possibility and doing so by a handful of other local standouts. Twenty-four hours later he settled on his decision.

“After talking with Coach Dykes and Coach (Randall) Joyner, I realized it was a great place to play and be at for me personally,” McGill detailed. “The coaches told me that I can really be remembered and be a hometown hero, and that’s really what set if off … along with playing alongside Brandon Crossley, T.J. McDaniel, who were my teammates since third-grade, as well as Rice Rashee.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder out of Coppell (Texas) High School is a top-50 cornerback in the Class of 2019 and a top-60 prospect in the Lone Star State. He made visits to each of his final schools, including an official stop to Texas Tech on June 9.

The Mustangs took a different approach with the highly-regarded defensive back.

“SMU offered a unique opportunity to make an impact early and change the program. Also, to be in Dallas, my hometown city,” McGill said. “SMU was always very persistent and told me how I could help build something great with the core group of guys that they have committed. It made me really excited.”

Dykes took a hands-on approach in recent weeks, leading to that pivotal conversation on Tuesday evening. Before that, Joyner, SMU’s defensive line coach, and wide receivers coach David Gru put in a ton of legwork.

When McGill informed the staff he was ready to make his commitment official, the staff responded in unique fashion.

“The whole coaching staff was fired up,” McGill recalled. “Coach Gru and Coach Joyner were the happiest, but all of the coaches reached out and told me how excited they were and how much they wanted me to commit to their school.”

“He (Dykes) played a big part,” he added. “He helped influence me and told me how great this could be and how I could make an impact.”