 Louisiana DE/LB Gharin Stansbury has top 8; discusses why SMU made the cut
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 10:48:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisiana DE/LB Gharin Stansbury has top 8; discusses why SMU made the cut

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Gharin Stansbury included SMU among his top eight schools and spoke highly of the Mustangs to The HillTopics.

Franklin, Louisiana, three-star defender Gharin Stansbury can play either weak-side defensive end or outside linebacker effectively at the next level. He has 14 reported offers from Power 5 programs on down.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}