At 6-0 and 205 pounds, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2022 Marlon Gunn Jr. already looks the part of a college football running back. He rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore last year for Scotlandville Magnet High School, and he's on pace to put up similar -- if not better -- numbers, as Scotlandville is undefeated through six games.

Gunn picked up his seventh offer Wednesday from SMU. It was a welcomed offer, as he's familiar to the program and its offense. Gunn was offered by SMU cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis.