{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

La Porte defender Albert Regis speaks of new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU has reached out to La Porte defensive lineman Albert Regis, who has played a variety of positions in high school.

La Porte, Texas, standout Albert Regis has shown himself to be a pick-your-poison type of athlete.

In 2018, he was the UIL District 21-6A Sophomore of the Year. This past year, he was named a first-team all-district tight end -- even though playing on the defensive line could be where his future as a college athlete rests.

