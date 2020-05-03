Brandon Epton Jr. was the last of three recruits to commit to SMU on Friday. The three-star running back also is the latest to offer his pledge as a member of Kimball High School -- and as a Dallas ISD product.

Friday's made-public news was music to the ears of Demerick Gary, a proud Kimball alum who has made it a part of his own personal crusade to have more Dallas ISD students seriously look at attending SMU. Gary, a defensive tackle, first enrolled at SMU in 2016 and now is set to graduate later this month.

As he looks to continue his football career past college, Gary also plans on keeping an eye on Epton as the next athlete from Kimball to put on an SMU uniform.

"I loved it, because, of course, that's the home team," Gary said of Epton's decision, "but more because it shows we still have great talent and great kids in the inner city who can come and play at the big stage."

Since his arrival to SMU, head coach Sonny Dykes has made it a priority to advertise the university to everyone in Dallas. The Oak Cliff area has tons of talent on the football field, and Dykes, Gary and the rest of the Mustangs would love to see those athletes play college ball for their city and in front of their families and friends at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

An opportunity to get an SMU education also is something Gary speaks highly of to inner-city players. SMU has a strong academic reputation, and coupling a degree with SMU's Life After Ball program -- which helps athletes connect with top executives for career opportunities -- the decision seems to be easy to Gary.

Gary is one of the first to admit that the environment of the University Park campus is something many in and around the 75211 zip code aren't familiar with. It's an environment some around the Kimball campus never would get to experience, whether that'd be by circumstance or by choice.

Getting younger athletes in that area to understand what SMU has to offer has been the objective for all associated with SMU, and having Epton commit on Friday -- as well as Dallas Skyline safety Isaiah Nwokobia and Duncanville linebacker/safety Jadarius Thursby -- serves as a major step for the future.