Good Tackling

Last time they were in Dallas, Navy beat SMU 75-31. What was amazing about that game was that they never punted. Not even once. They scored at will. SMU's defense just couldn't keep up. Against the triple option, a team has to be gap sound. It also has to tackle, That was SMU's biggest issue the last two seasons, they just couldn't tackle and would yield yardage because of it. If SMU can tackle, it wont allow the big play, and if they don't do that, then they might be in good shape. Navy has won eight straight against the Mustangs, but good tackling might help SMU break that streak.

Keep the defense off of the field

The triple option is an offense that relies on ball control. It's going to chew clock, which leads to lower scores. SMU needs to rebound on offense and sustain drives in order to keep the defense fresh and off the field. That's going to be huge because a tired defense can't tackle and can't be gap sound. SMU needs to be both to have a chance tomorrow.

Get the offense going early and often

Navy is going to dictate the pace, that much is clear. SMU needs to take advantage of the chances its granted. That means scoring early. In order to do that, SMU needs to make sure its quarterback gets in a groove early on. It also means that its backs need to be confident. Rhett Lashlee holds the keys to the offense and if he gets them confident on the first and second drives, it could mean SMU will challenge Navy to score. The triple option makes it hard to play from behind since it's so dependent on the run. SMU needs to put Navy in a hole early and force them to pass.