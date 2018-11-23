At 5-6, SMU needs one more win to get a bowl. The only thing standing between them is the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Tulsa comes into Saturday’s game with a 2-9 record and wins over UConn and Central Arkansas. SMU and Tulsa have met 24 times, with SMU holding a 14-10 advantage. SMU clinched bowl eligibility last season with a 38-34 win over Tulsa. The Mustangs last won in Tulsa in 2009.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Line: SMU -2.5 O/U 56

Weather: Partially cloudy with temperatures in the 70s.

Where to watch: CBS Sports Network

Keys to the game:

Establish the run: It’s critical that SMU finds success running the football tomorrow. Tulsa’s pass defense is one of the nation’s best, allowing 161.5 yards per game. But it’s a different story on the ground, where Tulsa allows 250 yards per game. Many teams have not passed a lot against Tulsa, so those numbers might be skewed, but it’s still important to get the backs going. SMU needs to feed Ke’Mon Freeman, Xavier Jones and Braeden West on its first few drives to get the unit comfortable running the ball. It needs its offensive line to be solid too.

Find a way to stop the pass: SMU had a rough day Friday, losing several members of its secondary to injury. Many of those players are questionable for play Saturday, meaning it may need to be the younger players that step up. That means Kevin Johnson and Christian Davis could work their way into the fold. While Tulsa hasn’t burned teams through the air, especially with Seth Boomer, its passing attack is still good and SMU needs to remember that.

Stop the run and limit big plays: Tulsa’s offense has run for more than 100 yards in every game and is averaging more than 200 yards per contest. SMU has been decent against the run, but had lapses against UConn and Memphis (though it did shut down Henderson). That kind of play can’t show up tomorrow. IN order to make a bowl, the Mustangs need to keep everything in front of them, limit mistakes and force turnovers. IF they can, they’ll make a bowl.

Prediction: Tulsa keeps things close but SMU wins 31-20