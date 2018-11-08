SMU defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is awarded to the top assistant coach in college football.

Kane, who came to SMU from Northern Illinois, is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Mustangs. In his time on the hilltop, he’s led a dramatic defensive turnaround.

SMU’s defense is allowing 415 yards per game this season, down from 477 last season. That ranks 83rd in the nation, up from 118th in 2017. It has held five opponents to less than 400 yards, something it did just twice in 2017. Last week, it held the vaunted Houston offense to just 365 yards, a season low.

The Mustangs are 18th in the country in takeaways, averaging two per game.

Kane is one of 53 nominees selected by a board made up of coaches and media members. The winner of the award will be named in December.